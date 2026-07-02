Trade Vontier Corporation - VNT
About Vontier Corp
Vontier Corporation is an industrial technology company. The Company offers technical equipment, components, and software and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The Company supplies a range of solutions spanning environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics and technicians’ equipment. The Company markets its products and services to retail and commercial fueling operators, commercial vehicle repair businesses, municipal governments and public safety entities and fleet owners/operators. It offers a range of mobility technologies products, which includes retail/commercial fueling, telematics and smart city. its diagnostics and repair technologies products include vehicle repair and wheel-service equipment.
Financial summary
BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Vontier Corp revenues increased 11% to $2.99B. Net income increased 21% to $413M. Revenues reflect Mobility technologies segment increase of 8% to $2.26B, Diagnostics and repair technologies segment increase of 19% to $732.1M, United States segment increase of 12% to $2.06B, Rest of the world segment increase of 18% to $139.4M.