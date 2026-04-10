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Trade Vinci - DGp CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-10 15:27:16
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.33
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.016602 %
(-€3.32)

Trade size with leverage ~ €20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $€19,000.00

-0.01660%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.005621 %
(-€1.12)

Trade size with leverage ~ €20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $€19,000.00

-0.00562%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyEUR
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeFrance
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close136.06
Open136.26
1-Year Change26.59%
Day's Range135.71 - 137.86

Trade Vinci - DGp CFD

About Vinci SA

Vinci SA is a France-based company active in the concessions and construction industry worldwide. It manages three segments: Concessions, Contracting and VINCI Immobilier. Concessions covers the concessions management activities through VINCI Autoroutes (motorways in France), VINCI Airports (airports in France and abroad) and Other concessions (different infrastructures in France and abroad). Contracting comprises VINCI Energies, providing industry services, electrical grid and transport infrastructure, among others; Eurovia, offering building and maintenance of roads, motorways, railways, urban infrastructure, production of asphalt mixes, quarries and VINCI Construction, which designs and constructs buildings, civil engineering infrastructure, specialized civil engineering, water and pipeline infrastructure, among others. VINCI Immobilier is active in different kind of property development.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Vinci SA revenues increased 14% to EUR49.98B. Net income increased from EUR1.24B to EUR2.6B. Revenues reflect VINCI Construction segment increase of 93% to EUR26.28B, VINCI Energies segment increase of 11% to EUR15.1B, Concessions segment increase of 15% to EUR7.73B, France segment increase of 15% to EUR26.32B, UK segment increase of 32% to EUR3.41B.

Equity composition

FY'04 Q's are RES due to the change in GAAP. 3/2006, Rights Issue, 2 new shares for every 11 shares held @ EUR 70.25 (Factor: 1.018537). 05/2007, 2-for-1 stock split. 05/2008, Stock Dividend, 0.024 new share for every 1 share held. 05/2009, Stock Dividend, 0.038354 new share for every 1 share held.

Latest shares articles

Vinci stock forecast
Vinci stock forecast: Third-party price targets
Vinci sits at the intersection of infrastructure, construction and concession-based revenues, and its share price often moves in response to changes in these areas.
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Related News
Reuters NewsEurope
05:30 (UTC), 10 April 2026
French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch On Friday
Reuters NewsEurope
15:47 (UTC), 9 April 2026
Vinci Wins EUR 192 Mln Contract To Upgrade Prague's Main Wastewater Treatment Plant
Public TechnologiesEurope
15:46 (UTC), 9 April 2026
Vinci wins EUR 192 million Prague wastewater treatment plant upgrade contract
Public TechnologiesEurope
15:46 (UTC), 9 April 2026
Vinci wins EUR 192 million Prague wastewater treatment plant modernization contract
GlobeNewswireEurope
15:45 (UTC), 9 April 2026
VINCI: VINCI wins the contract to upgrade Prague's main wastewater treatment plant
GlobeNewswireEurope
15:45 (UTC), 9 April 2026
VINCI: Disclosure of transactions in on shares from March 30th to April 02nd ,2026
Public TechnologiesEurope
01:41 (UTC), 7 April 2026
Macquarie Asset Management agrees to sell Safeway Concessions stake to VINCI Highways for $US1.7 billion
Reuters NewsEurope
01:41 (UTC), 7 April 2026
Macquarie Group Says Macquarie Asset Management Agrees To Sale Of Stake In Safeway Concessions
Public TechnologiesEurope
15:45 (UTC), 2 April 2026
Vinci reports 582.3 million shares, 553.7 million voting rights excluding treasury stock
GlobeNewswireEurope
15:45 (UTC), 2 April 2026
DISCLOSURE OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AS OF 31 MARCH 2026

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