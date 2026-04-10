Trade Vinci - DGp CFD

About Vinci SA

Vinci SA is a France-based company active in the concessions and construction industry worldwide. It manages three segments: Concessions, Contracting and VINCI Immobilier. Concessions covers the concessions management activities through VINCI Autoroutes (motorways in France), VINCI Airports (airports in France and abroad) and Other concessions (different infrastructures in France and abroad). Contracting comprises VINCI Energies, providing industry services, electrical grid and transport infrastructure, among others; Eurovia, offering building and maintenance of roads, motorways, railways, urban infrastructure, production of asphalt mixes, quarries and VINCI Construction, which designs and constructs buildings, civil engineering infrastructure, specialized civil engineering, water and pipeline infrastructure, among others. VINCI Immobilier is active in different kind of property development.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Vinci SA revenues increased 14% to EUR49.98B. Net income increased from EUR1.24B to EUR2.6B. Revenues reflect VINCI Construction segment increase of 93% to EUR26.28B, VINCI Energies segment increase of 11% to EUR15.1B, Concessions segment increase of 15% to EUR7.73B, France segment increase of 15% to EUR26.32B, UK segment increase of 32% to EUR3.41B.

Equity composition

FY'04 Q's are RES due to the change in GAAP. 3/2006, Rights Issue, 2 new shares for every 11 shares held @ EUR 70.25 (Factor: 1.018537). 05/2007, 2-for-1 stock split. 05/2008, Stock Dividend, 0.024 new share for every 1 share held. 05/2009, Stock Dividend, 0.038354 new share for every 1 share held.