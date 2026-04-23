Trade United Rental - URI CFD

About United Rentals, Inc.

United Rentals, Inc. is an equipment rental company. The Company operates through two segments: general rentals and specialty. The general rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The general rentals segment’s customers include construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities and homeowners. The specialty segment includes the rental of specialty construction products, such as trench safety equipment; power and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment; fluid solutions equipment, and mobile storage equipment and modular office space. The specialty segment’s customers include construction companies engaged in infrastructure projects, municipalities and industrial companies. It operates throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Its subsidiary is United Rentals (North America), Inc.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, United Rentals, Inc. revenues increased 14% to $9.72B. Net income increased 56% to $1.39B. Revenues reflect General Rentals segment increase of 10% to $7.35B, Specialty (Trench Safety, Pump & Power) segment increase of 29% to $2.37B, United States segment increase of 12% to $8.76B, Foreign segment increase of 30% to $955M.

Equity composition

Common Stock $.01 Par, 4/11, ,500M auth., 62,502,897 issd. Insiders control 0.48%. IPO 3/98, 8,625,000 shares @ $25.5625 by Merrill Lynch. PO 3/99, 8M shs. @ $30 by Goldman, Sachs. Pref. $.01 Par, 5M auth., Ser. C 300K issd., Ser. D 150K issd. 12/05 & 12/04 quarterly periods reflect 12 month numbers.