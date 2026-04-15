Trade Textron - TXT CFD

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company primarily engaged in aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with products and services across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells and services Beechcraft and Cessna aircraft, and services the Hawker brand of business jets. The Bell segment supplies military and commercial helicopters, tiltrotor aircraft, and related spare parts and services around the world. The Textron Systems segment is a supplier to the defense, aerospace and general aviation markets. The Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of products within the Fuel Systems and Functional Components and Specialized Vehicles product lines. The Finance segment is a commercial finance business that consists of Textron Financial Corporation (TFC) and its subsidiaries.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 01 January 2022, Textron Inc. revenues increased 6% to $12.38B. Net income before extraordinary items increased from $309M to $747M. Revenues reflect Textron Aviation segment increase of 15% to $4.57B, Industrial Products segment increase of 4% to $3.13B, United States segment increase of 8% to $8.57B, Other international segment increase of 3% to $1.31B.

Equity composition

Common Stk. $.0625 Par, 04/11, 500M auth., 276,619,984 O/s. Insiders & Strategic holders own 0.15%. PO: 5/87, 6M shs. @ $29 by Morgan Stanley.$2.08. Pref. no Par, 72,000 issd. $1.40 Pref. no Par, 36000 issd. FY'02-03 fincls. & '02-05 Qs are restated for disc. ops. 08/07, 2-for-1 stock split.