Trade Teijin Limited - 3401 CFD

About Teijin Ltd

TEIJIN LIMITED is a Japan-based company engaged in aramid, carbon fiber, resin, composite molding material, fiber, medicine, and information technology (IT) business. The Company operates in two business segments. The Materials segment is involved in the manufacture and sale of aramid fibers, carbon fibers, polycarbonate resins, polyester films, polyester fibers, textile products, and composite molding materials. The Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals and medical devices, as well as the provision of home medical services. The Company is also engaged in IT related business, such as the operation and development of information systems, the maintenance and engineering business, as well as the design and sale of plants and equipment.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, Teijin Ltd revenues increased 13% to Y687.01B. Net income decreased 4% to Y25.84B. Revenues reflect Material Business segment increase of 38% to Y284.55B, Health Care segment increase of 25% to Y139.56B, Other Businesses segment increase of 29% to Y16.15B. Net income was offset by Fiber Business segment income decrease of 72% to Y4.52B, Material Business segment loss increase from Y335M to Y4.8B.

Equity composition

FY'99-02 WAS were estimated. FY'04-'07 1&3Q WAS & o/s were estimated. FY'08 Q3 DWAS estimated and BWAS=O/S. FY'08 Q1 WAS=O/S. FY'11,12 Q1,12q2, 12 q3 DWAS is estimated. FY'11 Q3 DWAS was estimated.