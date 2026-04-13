Trade Technipfmc - FTI CFD

About TechnipFMC PLC

TechnipFMC Plc is a global energy service company. The Company is a technology provider to the traditional and energies industry. Its solutions range from products and services to fully integrated solutions based on technologies. The Company operates across two business segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment provides integrated design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation. The Surface Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and services products and systems used by companies involved in land and shallow water exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its products and systems include wellhead systems, hydraulic fracturing systems, production, separation, and flow processing systems, and measurement products and integrated systems.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, TechnipFMC PLC revenues decreased 2% to $6.4B. Net income before extraordinary items totaled $87.8M vs. loss of $3.55B. Revenues reflect Subsea segment decrease of 3% to $5.33B, Norway segment decrease of 19% to $979.9M, United States segment decrease of 14% to $1.14B, Israel (Country) segment decrease of 85% to $26.8M. Net Income reflects Subsea segment income totaling $141.4M vs. loss of $2.82B.