Trade TDK Corporation - 6762 CFD

About TDK Corp

TDK Corp is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of passive components, sensor application products, magnetic application products and energy application products. The Company operates through four business segments. The Passive Components segment is engaged in the provision of ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high frequency components, piezoelectric material components and circuit protection components. The Sensor Application Products segment is engaged in the provision of temperature and pressure sensors, magnetic sensors and micro electromechanical system (MEMS) sensors. The Magnetic Application Products segment is engaged in the provision of hard disk drive (HDD) heads, HDD suspensions and magnets. The Energy Application Products segment is engaged in the provision of energy devices and power supplies. The Company is also engaged in the provision of mechatronics and micro actuators products.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, TDK Corp revenues increased 28% to Y1.394T. Net income increased 61% to Y117.31B. Revenues reflect Energy Applicatiopn Products segment increase of 25% to Y691.26B, Passive component segment increase of 29% to Y378.01B, Magnetic application products segment increase of 31% to Y190.01B, China segment increase of 24% to Y783.01B, Asia segment increase of 42% to Y280.02B, Japan segment increase of 32% to Y110.96B.

Equity composition

FY'08 reported EPS=122.07, DWAS was estimated and WAS=O/S. FY'07 2Q's DWAS is estimated.6/04&9/04&05 DWAS estimated. 12/04 WAS & O/S estimated. 3/05 DWAS adjusted. FY'05&04 I/S restated due to discontinued operationg.6/05 WAS&o/s estimated. FY'10 Q3 DWAS estimated.