HomeMarketsSharesTarget Corp

Trade Target Corp - TGT CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-15 19:45:36
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.16
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021596 %
(-$4.32)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $$19,000.00

-0.02160%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.000626 %
(-$0.13)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $$19,000.00

-0.00063%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close119.25
Open119.57
1-Year Change26.65%
Day's Range119.36 - 123.14

Trade Target Corp - TGT CFD

About Target Corporation

Target Corporation (Target) is a general merchandise retailer selling products through its stores and digital channels. The Company sells an assortment of general merchandise and food. The Company’s product category includes apparel and accessories, beauty and household essentials, food and beverage, hardlines, and home furnishing and decor. Its general merchandise stores offer an edited food assortment, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy and frozen items. The Company has stores of approximately 170,000 square feet offer a full line of food items comparable to traditional supermarkets. Its small-format stores have over 50,000 square feet that offer curated general merchandise and food assortments. Its brands include Art Class, Smartly, Auden, JoyLab, Smith & Hawken, Ava & Viv, Kindfull, Sonia Kashuk, Casaluna, Market Pantry, Threshold, Cat & Jack, Mondo Llama, Universal Thread, Cloud Island, More Than Magic, up & up, Colsie, Opalhouse, Wild Fable and Open Story, Wondershop.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 29 January 2022, Target Corporation revenues increased 13% to $106.01B. Net income increased 59% to $6.95B. Revenues reflect Retail Sales increase of 21% to $17.93B. Net income benefited from Retail segment income increase of 37% to $8.95B. Dividend per share increased from $2.68 to $3.16. Basic Earnings per Share excluding Extraordinary Items increased from $8.73 to $14.23.

Equity composition

Common Stock, 0.833 par value, 04/11, 6B Auth., 704,038,218 issd. Insiders & strategic holders own 0.12%. PO 9/84, 1.6M shs. @ $35 by Goldman, Sachs & Co. 7/00, 5/98, 2-for-1 stock splits; 7/96, 3-for-1 stock split. *1/00, Name changed from Dayton Hudson Corp. FY'03, '04 & '05 Q's are restated for discontinued opts.

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