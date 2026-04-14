Trade Takashimaya Company, Limited - 8233 CFD

About Takashimaya Company, Limited

Takashimaya Company, Limited is a Japan-based company primarily engaged in the department store business. The Company operates in four business segments. The Department Store segment is engaged in the provision of goods and the operation of merchandise coupons. The Real Estate segment manages its properties and operates shopping centers. The Financial segment is engaged in the issuance of credit cards and the provision of financial services to group companies. The Construction and Decoration segment is engaged in the interior construction business. The Company is also engaged in mail order sales and other businesses.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 28 February 2022, Takashimaya Company, Limited revenues increased 12% to Y761.12B. Net income applicable to common stockholders totaled Y5.36B vs. loss of Y33.97B. Revenues reflect Net Sales increase of 12% to Y695.69B, Other operating revenue increase of 9% to Y65.43B. Net Income reflects Loss related to COVID-19 decrease of 79% to Y2.21B (expense), Impairment Loss decrease of 62% to Y2.62B (expense).

Equity composition

FY'08 Q1's WAS & DWAS were estimated, and o/s=WAS. FY'09 Q1 DWAS was estimated and WAS=O/S