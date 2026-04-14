Trade Suzuki Motor Corporation - 7269 CFD

About Suzuki Motor Corp

SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of automobile products. The Company operates in three business segments. The Four-wheel Vehicles segment is mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of mini type automobiles, small type automobiles, general automobiles, welfare vehicles, automobile parts and accessories, as well as the provision of after-sales services and logistics services. The Two-wheel Vehicles segment is mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, buggies, parts and accessories. The Marine and Other segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of outboard motors, the sale of electric wheelchairs, as well as the sale of houses.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, Suzuki Motor Corp revenues increased 18% to Y2.574T. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased 20% to Y135.79B. Revenues reflect Automobile segment increase of 18% to Y2.311T, Motorcycle segment increase of 26% to Y183.69B, Asia segment increase of 33% to Y1.163T, Other segment increase of 43% to Y175.83B, Japan segment increase of 4% to Y963.11B.

Equity composition

FY'94-02 WAS were estimated. FY'04-07 1&3Q's WAS & DPS & O/S were estimated. FY'08 1Q&Q3 WAS & DWAS were estimated andWAS=O/S. 12/2007, Name changed from Suzuki Motor Corporation. FY'11 Q1,Q3, FY'2012 Q3 DWAS was estimated.