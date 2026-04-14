Trade Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. - 8830 CFD

About Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. mainly operates real estate related business. The Company operates in five business segments. The Real Estate Leasing segment is engaged in the development, leasing and management of office buildings and condominiums. This segment also operates hotels and leases event halls and conference rooms. The Real Estate Sales segment is engaged in development and sale of condominiums, buildings, detached houses, housing land and other properties. The Completed Work segment is engaged in the construction contract of detached houses and building works. The Real Estate Distribution segment provides brokerage and sales agency services for real estate purchasing and sale. The Other segment is engaged in the operation of fitness clubs and catering.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. revenues increased 1% to Y713.41B. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased 1% to Y129B. Revenues reflect Real Estate Leasing Business segment increase of 7% to Y316.9B, Completed Work segment increase of 7% to Y133.93B, Distribution business real estate segment increase of 16% to Y54.42B.

Equity composition

FY'94-'02 WAS were estimated. FY'05-'07 1&3Q WAS & EPS estimated. FY'08 1Q's O/S=WAS. FY'08 3Q WAS & O/S were estimated.FY11Q2DWAS was estimated.FY11Q3 DWAS was estimated.