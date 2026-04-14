Trade Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. - 5802 CFD

About Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. is a Japan-based manufacturing company. The Company operates through five business segments. The Automobile Related segment is engaged in the provision of wire harnesses, rubber cushions, hoses for automobiles, automobile electrical parts and other products. The Information Communications Related segment is engaged in the provision of optical fiber and other optical electronic devices. The Electronics Related segment is engaged in the provision of electronic wires, compound semiconductors, flexible print circuit boards, fluorine resin products and other products. The Environment Energy Related segment is engaged in the provision of conductive products, electric wire cables and equipment, as well as the electrical construction business. The Industrial Material Related segment is engaged in the provision of steel wires for precision springs, steel rods, carbide tools, optical parts and other products.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. revenues increased 18% to Y2.439T. Net income increased from Y1.99B to Y51.62B. Revenues reflect Electric Wire & Cable, Energy-Related Businesses segment increase of 38% to Y571.27B, Automotive-Related Business segment increase of 12% to Y1.273T, Materials-Related Industries And Other Businesses segment increase of 27% to Y229.48B.

Equity composition

FY'99-02 WAS & FY'04 DWAS were estimated. Y'05-'07 1Q & 3Q's WAS & o/s & DPS were estimated. FY 08 3Q's WAS & DWAS were estimated and WAS=O/S. FY'08 Q1 WAS=O/S, DWAS was estimated. FY'09 Q3 DWAS estimated. FY'11 Q3 DWAS was estimated.