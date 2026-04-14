Trade Sumitomo Corporation - 8053 CFD

About Sumitomo Corp

Sumitomo Corp is an integrated trading company. It operates through six business segments: Metal Products, which includes various metal products, such as steel products and non-ferrous metal products; Transportation & Construction Systems, which is engaged in transactions involving ships, aircrafts, transportation systems, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and related components and parts; Infrastructure, which is engaged in a range of overseas infrastructure development projects, such as power generation, renewable energy business and others; Media and Digital, which is engaged in cable television (TV) operations and movie business, among others; Life and Real Estate, which includes food supermarkets, healthcare-related businesses, facility and fund management, real estate business and others, and Mineral Resources and Chemical, which is engaged in the development and trading of mineral and energy resources and commodity derivative transactions.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, Sumitomo Corp revenues increased 20% to Y3.945T. Net income totaled Y335.13B vs. loss of Y113.72B. Revenues reflect Chemical & Resources segment increase of 36% to Y1.06T, Transportantion and Construction Systems segment increase of 35% to Y663.31B. Net Income reflects Equity In Earnings Of Affiliates increase from Y71.35B (expense) to Y172.21B (income).

Equity composition

FY'04-'07 1Q & 3Qs' WAS & O/S are prior period number. All WAS are estimated. FY'03 & FY'02 RES are reported based on US GAAP. FY'03-04 Fincl.are restated based on US EITF rule. 3/04 sum Q = 12 months. FY'08 1Q&3Q's WAS & DWAS were estimated and WAS=O/S. FY'03 3Q WAS was taken from 2Q as the Company did not disclose WAS for 3Q.