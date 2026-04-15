Trade Stanley Black And Decker - SWK CFD

About Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. is a diversified global provider of hand tools, power tools, outdoor products and related accessories, engineered fastening systems and products, services and equipment for oil and gas and infrastructure applications, and automatic doors. The Company operates through three segments: Tools & Storage, Industrial and Mechanical Access Solutions (MAS). The Tools & Storage segment is comprised of the power tools group (PTG), hand tools, accessories and storage (HTAS), and outdoor power equipment (outdoor) businesses. The PTG business includes both professional and consumer products. The HTAS business sells hand tools, power tool accessories and storage products. The outdoor business primarily sells corded and cordless electric lawn and garden products. The Industrial segment is comprised of the engineered fastening and infrastructure businesses. The MAS segment primarily sells automatic doors to commercial customers.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 01 January 2022, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. revenues increased 20% to $15.62B. Net income applicable to common stockholders excluding extraordinary items increased 37% to $1.59B. Revenues reflect Tools & storage segment increase of 24% to $12.82B, Industrial Tools segment increase of 5% to $2.46B, United States segment increase of 16% to $9.36B, other Europe segment increase of 24% to $2.85B.

Equity composition

Common Stock $2.50 Par, 5/11, 300M auth., 168,112,732 o/s, net of shs. in Treas @ $367.7M. Insiders own 0.95%. PO: 5/07, 4,958 shares @ $60.50 by the Company. *FY'01 fncls. & Q's are reclassified. FY'03-FY'04 Sum. Q's as reported in 10K. 6/96, 2-for-1 stock split.