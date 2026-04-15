Trade Sotera Health Co - SHC CFD
About Sotera Health Co
Sotera Health Company. is a provider of sterilization, lab testing and advisory services to the medical device and pharmaceutical industries. The Company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion and Nelson Labs. The Sterilization Services includes products, such as procedure kits and trays, implants, syringes, catheters, wound care products, medical protective barriers, including personal protective equipment (PPE), laboratory products and pharmaceuticals. Its lab testing and advisory services offer microbiological and analytical chemistry laboratory tests across the medical device and pharmaceutical industries. Its medical device testing services include microbiology, biocompatibility and toxicology assessments, material characterization, sterilization validation, sterility assurance. Its pharmaceutical lab testing services include microbiology, biocompatibility and toxicology assessments, extractables and leachables evaluations of pharmaceutical containers.
Financial summary
BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Sotera Health Co revenues increased 14% to $931.5M. Net income applicable to common stockholders totaled $115.4M vs. loss of $38.6M. Revenues reflect Sterigenics segment increase of 15% to $571.8M, Nordion segment increase of 22% to $140.5M, Canada segment increase of 31% to $177.9M, United States segment increase of 8% to $527.9M. Net Income reflects Interest expense.