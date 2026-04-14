Trade Sony Corporation - 6758 CFD

About Sony Group Corp

Sony Corporation is engaged in the development, design, production, manufacture and sale of various electronic equipment, instruments and devices for consumer, professional and industrial markets such as network services, game hardware and software, televisions, audio and video recorders and players, still and video cameras, mobile phones, and semiconductors. The Company engages in the development, production, manufacture, and distribution of recorded music and the management and licensing of the words and music of songs as well as the production and distribution of animation titles, including game applications based on animation titles. It also engages in motion pictures and television programming and television and digital networks business, and various financial services businesses. It includes Mobile Communications, Game & Network Services, Music, Films, Home Entertainment & Sound, Imaging Products & Solutions, Semiconductors, Financial Services and All Other segments.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, Sony Group Corp revenues increased 13% to Y7.658T. Net income decreased 20% to Y771.1B. Revenues reflect The Movie Business segment increase of 68% to Y925.25B, Electronics Products & Solutions segment increase of 17% to Y1.814T, Music Business segment increase of 22% to Y813.14B, United States segment increase of 32% to Y2.144T, Asia/Oceania segment increase of 35% to Y879.11B.

Equity composition

FY'86-88 are restated. FY'98-03 are reclassified. Q1/01-Q4/01 are restated. Q1/02-Q4/02, Q1/03,Q3/03, Q4/03, Q3/06 are reclassified. 11/91, 1.1-for-1 split. 5/00, 2-for-1 split. FY'05-07 1&2Q & FY'05 O/S taken from WAS. FY'05 1&2Q dilution adj & O/S are estimated. FY'08 1Q & 3Q O/S was taken from WAS.FY'11 Q4 WAS/DWAS were estimated.

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