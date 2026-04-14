Trade Shimizu Corporation - 1803 CFD

About Shimizu Corporation

SHIMIZU CORPORATION is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the construction business. The Company operates in two business segments: Construction segment and Investment Development segment. The Company is involved in architecture, civil engineering, overseas construction, real estate development, engineering, life cycle valuation (LCV), and frontier business. The Company is also involved in the sale and leasing of construction materials and equipment, as well as the construction, maintenance, management of public facilities.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, Shimizu Corporation revenues decreased 3% to Y1.003T. Net income applicable to common stockholders decreased 57% to Y23.54B. Revenues reflect Other Businesses segment decrease of 8% to Y163.05B, Our construction segment decrease of 1% to Y820.13B, Investment and Development Company segment decrease of 21% to Y20.14B. Net income also reflects Our construction segment income decrease of 58% to Y30.76B.

Equity composition

FY'99-'02 WAS were estimated. FY'07 1Q WAS & O/S were estimated. FY'08 1Q DWAS was estimated and BWAS=O/S.