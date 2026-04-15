Trade Sensient Technologies Corp - SXT CFD

About Sensient Technologies Corporation

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients. The Company’s products include flavors, flavor enhancers, ingredients, extracts, and bio-nutrients; essential oils; natural ingredients, including dehydrated vegetables and other food ingredients; natural and synthetic food and beverage colors; cosmetic colors and ingredients; pharmaceutical and nutraceutical excipients and ingredients, and technical colors, specialty colors, and specialty dyes and pigments. The Company’s segments include the Flavors & Extracts Group and the Color Group, which are managed on a product basis, and the Asia Pacific Group, which is managed on a geographic basis. The Company uses advanced technologies and robust global supply chain capabilities to develop specialized solutions for food and beverages, as well as products that serve the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic, and personal care industries.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Sensient Technologies Corporation revenues increased 4% to $1.38B. Net income increased 8% to $118.7M. Revenues reflect Color segment increase of 8% to $527.6M, Asia Pacific segment increase of 12% to $135M, Northern America segment increase of 7% to $787.1M, Asia Pacific segment increase of 11% to $221.6M. Net income benefited from Flavors & Fragrances segment income increase of 8% to $98.7M.

Equity composition

Common Stock $.10 Par, 12/10, 100M auth., 53,954,874 issd, less 4,345,712 in Treas. @ $87.1M. Insiders own 1.31%. PO 12/70, 255K shares @ $25 by Smith Barney. 5/98, 2-for-1 split; 10/89, 9/88, 7/86, 3-for-2 split. FY'99 &'00 Q's are restated due to disc. ops. of the Yeast business.