Trade Rockwell Automat - ROK CFD

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Rockwell Automation) is a provider of industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. Rockwell Automation segments include Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment includes drives, motion, safety, sensing, industrial components, and configured-to-order products. The Software & Control segment includes control and visualization software and hardware, information software, and network and security infrastructure. The Lifecycle Services segment includes consulting, professional services and solutions, connected services, and maintenance service, as well as the Sens ia joint venture. The Company operates its business approximately 100 countries worldwide, including United States, China, Canada, Italy, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Australia.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the three months ended 31 December 2021, Rockwell Automation revenues increased 19% to $1.86B. Net income applicable to common stockholders decreased 59% to $240.8M. Revenues reflect Intelligent Devices segment increase of 25% to $900.3M, Software & Control segment increase of 17% to $513.9M, Lifecycle Services segment increase of 10% to $443.1M.

Equity composition

Common Stock $1 Par, 03/11, 1B auth., 181,407,744 issd., less 37,100,000 shs. in Treas. @ $2.03B. Insiders own 0.54%. PO 8/63, 103K shs. @ $54 7/8 by Bach & Co. 9/96, acq'dBrooktree for $278M. 2/02, Name changed from Rockwell International Corp. FY'04 Q's are restated; 9/04 & 9/03 Summ. Q's as reported.