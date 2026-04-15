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Trade Rockwell Automat - ROK CFD

397.69-1.77%
The chart shows the ROK stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 397.69, a high of 401.97, and a low of 394.96.
Sell

397.22

Buy

397.69

0.47
Low: 394.96High: 401.97
Sellers:
0%
Buyers:
100%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.47
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021596 %
(-$4.32)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $$19,000.00

-0.02160%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.000626 %
(-$0.13)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $$19,000.00

-0.00063%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close405.04
Open401.97
1-Year Change72.36%
Day's Range394.96 - 401.97

Trade Rockwell Automat - ROK CFD

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Rockwell Automation) is a provider of industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. Rockwell Automation segments include Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment includes drives, motion, safety, sensing, industrial components, and configured-to-order products. The Software & Control segment includes control and visualization software and hardware, information software, and network and security infrastructure. The Lifecycle Services segment includes consulting, professional services and solutions, connected services, and maintenance service, as well as the Sens ia joint venture. The Company operates its business approximately 100 countries worldwide, including United States, China, Canada, Italy, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Australia.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the three months ended 31 December 2021, Rockwell Automation revenues increased 19% to $1.86B. Net income applicable to common stockholders decreased 59% to $240.8M. Revenues reflect Intelligent Devices segment increase of 25% to $900.3M, Software & Control segment increase of 17% to $513.9M, Lifecycle Services segment increase of 10% to $443.1M.

Equity composition

Common Stock $1 Par, 03/11, 1B auth., 181,407,744 issd., less 37,100,000 shs. in Treas. @ $2.03B. Insiders own 0.54%. PO 8/63, 103K shs. @ $54 7/8 by Bach & Co. 9/96, acq'dBrooktree for $278M. 2/02, Name changed from Rockwell International Corp. FY'04 Q's are restated; 9/04 & 9/03 Summ. Q's as reported.

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