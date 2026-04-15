Trade REX American Resources Corp - REX CFD

About REX American Resources Corp

Rex American Resources Corporation is a holding company. The Company operates through two segments: ethanol and by-products, and refined coal. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, including One Earth Energy, LLC (One Earth), NuGen Energy, LLC (NuGen), and Big River Resources, LLC (Big River). The ethanol and by-products segment is engaged in selling of ethanol, distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil. The Company operates this segment through three companies. Refined coal segment is engaged in refined coal. The Company operates this segment through one refined coal limited liability company.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 October 2021, REX American Resources Corp revenues increased from $246.8M to $562.8M. Net income before extraordinary items totaled $26.3M vs. loss of $347K. Revenues reflect Refined coal segment increase of 23% to $165K. Net Income reflects Equity in income of unconsolidated affil increase from $168K to $2.8M (income). Basic Earnings per Share excluding Extraordinary Items increased from -$0.02 to $4.41.

Equity composition

Common Stock $.01 Par, 01/11, 45,000,000 auth., 29,853,000 issd., less 20,461,000 shs. in Tres. @ $193.7M. Insiders own 32.27%. PO 5/94, 2M shares (1.3M by Company) @ $16.125 byPrudential Secs. PO 5/93, 2M shares @ $14.25 by Prudential Secs. PO 9/99, 2.4M shs (1.5M by Co.) @ $32 by Salomon Smith Barney.