Trade Ralph Lauren Corp - RL CFD

About Ralph Lauren Corp

Ralph Lauren Corporation is engaged in the design, marketing and distribution of lifestyle products, including apparel, accessories, home furnishings, fragrances and hospitality. The Company operates through segments North America, Europe, and Asia. Its wholesale business sells its products to mid-tier department stores, specialty stores, and golf and pro shops, as well as to various third-party digital partners. Its licensing business combines its consumer insight, design, and marketing skills with the product of its licensing partners to create and build new businesses. The Company’s retail business sells to customers throughout the world via its retail stores and concession-based shop-within-shops, as well as through its own digital commerce sites and those of various third-party digital partners.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the 39 weeks ended 25 December 2021, Ralph Lauren Corp revenues increased 51% to $4.7B. Net income before extraordinary items totaled $575.7M vs. loss of $32.8M. Revenues reflect North America segment increase of 61% to $2.29B, Europe segment increase of 65% to $1.31B, Europe segment increase of 64% to $1.31B, Asia segment increase of 28% to $941.2M, Comp. Store Sales (%) - North America increase from -46.3 to 115.7%.

Equity composition

Cl. A Common $.01 Par, 10/11, 500M auth., 89,200,000 issd., less 23,800,000 shs in Treas. @ $1.55B. Class B Common $.01 Par, 02/11, 100M auth., 30,831,276 issd. Class A: Insiders own 0.24%. IPO 6/97, 29,500,000 Class A Common @ $26 by Goldman, Sachs & Co. FY'04 fncls. are and FY'05 Q's are being restated.