Trade Rackspace Technology, Inc. - RXT CFD

About Rackspace Technology, Inc.

Rackspace Technology, Inc. is an end-to-end multicloud technology services company. The Company designs, builds and operates cloud environments across technology platforms. The Company operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. Its Multicloud Services segment includes its multicloud services offerings, as well as professional services related to designing and building multicloud solutions and cloud-native applications. Its Apps & Cross Platform segment includes managed applications, managed security and data services, as well as professional services related to designing and implementing application, security and data services. Its OpenStack Public Cloud segment enables to run applications on a public cloud that is built on open-source technology. It also enables public cloud and managed hosting platforms to work, through technologies such as RackConnect tool.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Rackspace Technology, Inc. revenues increased 11% to $3.01B. Net loss decreased 11% to $218.3M. Revenues reflect Multicloud Services segment increase of 14% to $2.45B, Apps & Cross Platform segment increase of 12% to $377.6M, United States segment increase of 11% to $2.16B, Other foreign countries segment increase of 77% to $310.2M. Lower net loss reflects Selling.