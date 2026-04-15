Trade Pepsico - PEP CFD

PepsiCo (PEP) is a global food and beverage corporation operating world-famous brands including Lays, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker and SodaStream.

Founded in 1965, the company was created from a merger between Pepsi-Cola and potato chip business Frito-Lay. The surviving company takes its name after their most popular brand Pepsi.

PepsiCo has seven reportable business segments. They are Frito-Lay North America (FLNA); Quaker Foods North America (QFNA); PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA); Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia (AMESA); and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region (APAC).

FLNA makes, markets, distributes and sells branded snacks, including Cheetos cheese-flavoured snacks, Doritos tortilla chips, Fritos corn chips, Lay’s potato chips, Ruffles potato chips and Tostitos tortilla chips.

QFNA makes, markets, distributes and sells cereals, rice, pasta and other branded products, which include Cap’n Crunch cereal, Life cereal, Quaker Chewy granola bars, Quaker grits, and Quaker oatmeal.

PBNA produces, sells, and markets beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished items. Aquafina, Diet Mountain Dew, Diet Pepsi, Gatorade, Pepsi, and Propel are some of its well-known beverage brands. The division runs its bottling operations and distribution centres. It sells finished goods to independent distributors and retailers directly.

PBNA has many joint ventures for the production, marketing, distribution, and sale of ready-to-drink tea and coffee products. For example, it has collaborative partnerships with Unilever (UL) and Starbucks (SBUX) for the Lipton tea brand. It also manufactures and distributes Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.-licensed brands such as Crush, Dr Pepper, and Schweppes.

The company's international operations – Latin America, Europe, AMESA, and APAC – manufacture, market, distribute, and sell PepsiCo's convenient foods and beverages, such as Cheetos, Doritos, and Lay's Quaker's convenient foods, Pepsi, and Mountain Dew. It also runs local favourite snack brands such as Chipsy in Egypt, Simba in South Africa, and Kurkure in India and Pakistan.

Since 1965, PepsiCo has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends, and 2022 marks the company's 50th consecutive annual dividend increase.

PepsiCo’s customers include wholesale and other distributors, food service customers, grocery stores, drug stores, convenience stores, discount stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, hard discounters, and e-commerce retailers.

In 1965, Pepsico was listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) for $0.75 per share. On 19 December 2017, the company moved its stock exchange listing to NASDAQ, but its common stock continued to trade under the ticker symbol ‘PEP’.

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