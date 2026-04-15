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Trade Pepsico - PEP CFD

153.73-1.18%
The chart shows the PEP stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 153.73, a high of 154.5, and a low of 153.51.
Sell

153.53

Buy

153.73

0.2
Low: 153.51High: 154.5
Sellers:
4.49438%
Buyers:
95.5056%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.2
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021512 %
(-$4.30)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $$19,000.00

-0.02151%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.00071 %
(-$0.14)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $$19,000.00

-0.00071%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close155.59
Open154.14
1-Year Change5.13%
Day's Range153.51 - 154.5

Trade Pepsico - PEP CFD

PepsiCo (PEP) is a global food and beverage corporation operating world-famous brands including Lays, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker and SodaStream.

Founded in 1965, the company was created from a merger between Pepsi-Cola and potato chip business Frito-Lay. The surviving company takes its name after their most popular brand Pepsi. 

PepsiCo has seven reportable business segments. They are Frito-Lay North America (FLNA); Quaker Foods North America (QFNA); PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA); Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia (AMESA); and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region (APAC).

FLNA makes, markets, distributes and sells branded snacks, including Cheetos cheese-flavoured snacks, Doritos tortilla chips, Fritos corn chips, Lay’s potato chips, Ruffles potato chips and Tostitos tortilla chips. 

QFNA makes, markets, distributes and sells cereals, rice, pasta and other branded products, which include Cap’n Crunch cereal, Life cereal, Quaker Chewy granola bars, Quaker grits, and Quaker oatmeal.

PBNA produces, sells, and markets beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished items. Aquafina, Diet Mountain Dew, Diet Pepsi, Gatorade, Pepsi, and Propel are some of its well-known beverage brands. The division runs its bottling operations and distribution centres. It sells finished goods to independent distributors and retailers directly.

PBNA has many joint ventures for the production, marketing, distribution, and sale of ready-to-drink tea and coffee products. For example, it has collaborative partnerships with Unilever (UL) and Starbucks (SBUX) for the Lipton tea brand. It also manufactures and distributes Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.-licensed brands such as Crush, Dr Pepper, and Schweppes.

The company's international operations – Latin America, Europe, AMESA, and APAC – manufacture, market, distribute, and sell PepsiCo's convenient foods and beverages, such as Cheetos, Doritos, and Lay's Quaker's convenient foods, Pepsi, and Mountain Dew. It also runs local favourite snack brands such as Chipsy in Egypt, Simba in South Africa, and Kurkure in India and Pakistan.

Since 1965, PepsiCo has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends, and 2022 marks the company's 50th consecutive annual dividend increase.

PepsiCo’s customers include wholesale and other distributors, food service customers, grocery stores, drug stores, convenience stores, discount stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, hard discounters, and e-commerce retailers.

In 1965, Pepsico was listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) for $0.75 per share. On 19 December 2017, the company moved its stock exchange listing to NASDAQ, but its common stock continued to trade under the ticker symbol ‘PEP’.

You can follow the ups and downs of the PepsiCo stock price at Capital.com. Always stay on top of the latest price developments with our live PEP stock chart. 

Latest shares articles

PepsiCo stock forecast
PepsiCo stock forecast: Third-party price targets
PepsiCo is a US-listed multinational food and beverage company whose shares trade on the NASDAQ, with performance shaped by global consumer demand, pricing trends, input costs and earnings guidance. Explore third-party PEP price targets and technical analysis.
15:09, 16 February 2026
PepsiCo stock forecast
PepsiCo stock forecast: Third-party outlook
PepsiCo (PEP) was trading at $139.62 as of 10:54am UTC on 7 October 2025, sitting near the lower end of its intraday range of $139.43-$143.20.
13:56, 10 October 2025
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