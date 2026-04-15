Trade Pembina Pipeline Corporation - PPLca CFD

About Pembina Pipeline Corp

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (Pembina) is a Canada-based company, which provides transportation and midstream services serving North America's energy industry. The Company's segments are organized into three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines Division provides customers with pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage and rail services in key market hubs in Canada and the United States for crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Facilities Division includes infrastructure that provides Pembina's customers with natural gas, condensate and Natural gas liquid (NGL) services. The Marketing & New Ventures Division is focused on maximizing the value of hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas originating in the basins where the Company operates. The Company owns an integrated system of pipelines that transport various hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas products produced primarily in western Canada.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Pembina Pipeline Corp revenues increased 45% to C$8.63B. Net income applicable to common stockholders totaled C$1.1B vs. loss of C$476M. Revenues reflect Marketing and New venture division segment increase of 74% to C$5.58B, Facilities Division segment increase of 4% to C$927M, Pipeline Division segment increase of 1% to C$2.12B.