Trade Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. - 9532 CFD

About Osaka Gas Co Ltd

OSAKA GAS CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the energy and gas business. The Company has four business segments. The Domestic Energy and Gas segment is engaged in the production, provision and sale of gas, the sale, maintenance and inspection of gas and housing equipment, the construction of gas piping works and energy equipment, the sale of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and the leasing, insurance and call center business. The Domestic Energy and Power segment is engaged in the provision and sale of electricity. The Overseas Energy segment is engaged in the development and investment of natural gas and oil, the provision of energy, and the leasing of LNG transport tankers. The Life & Business Solutions segment is engaged in the development, leasing, management and sale of real estate, the software and information business, the production and sale of fine materials, carbon materials and others, and the operation of sports facilities.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, Osaka Gas Co Ltd revenues increased 8% to Y1.044T. Net income applicable to common stockholders decreased 22% to Y44.82B. Revenues reflect Gas segment increase of 33% to Y868.69B, Life&Business solution segment increase of 6% to Y163.34B, Overseas energy segment increase of 13% to Y55.95B. Net income was offset by Gas segment income decrease of 96% to Y1.68B.

Equity composition

FY'94-02 WAS were estimated. FY'04-'07 WAS was estimated and used as o/s. FY'08 3Q WAS was used as O/S.