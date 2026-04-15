Trade Ormat Technologies, Inc. - ORA CFD

About Ormat Technologies, Inc.

Ormat Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the geothermal and recovered energy power business. The Company designs, develops, builds, sells, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants. The Company conducts its business activities in three business segments: Electricity segment, Product segment and Energy Storage and Management Services segment. The Company's Electricity segment owns and operates around 25 geothermal, recovered energy-based (REG) and solar sites globally with an aggregate generating capacity of 933 megawatt (MW). Its Energy Storage and Management Services segment is engaged in providing energy storage, demand response and energy management related services. The Company's portfolio is spread globally in the United States, Kenya, Guatemala, Indonesia, Honduras and Guadeloupe. The Company also manufactures products that produce electricity from recovered energy or waste heat. It also constructs, owns and operates recovered energy-based power plants.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Ormat Technologies, Inc. revenues decreased 6% to $663.1M. Net income decreased 27% to $62.1M. Revenues reflect Products Segment decrease of 71% to $41.5M, Turkey segment decrease of 96% to $2.7M, New Zealand segment decrease of 81% to $6.8M, Chile segment decrease of 78% to $7M. Net income also reflects Electricity Segment income decrease of 16% to $171.6M.

Equity composition

Common Stock $.001 Par, 05/11, 200M auth., 45,430,886 issd. Insider & Strategic Owns 67.15%. IPO 11/11/04, 6.25M shs. @ $15 pershare by Lehman Brothers. *4/06, PO 3.5M shares @ $35.50 by Lehman Brothers Inc. *4/06, over-allotment of 525K share by Lehman Brothers Inc. PO: 5/08, 3.1M.