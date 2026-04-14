Trade Insight Molecular Diagnostics Inc - OCX CFD

About OncoCyte Corp

Oncocyte Corporation is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing laboratory-developed tests (LDTs) to serve unmet medical needs across the cancer care continuum. The LTDs provide actionable information to physicians and patients to optimize treatment decisions, including the selection of immunotherapy. The Company focuses on the development of a non-invasive confirmatory blood test for lung cancer called DetermaDx. The DetermaDx is the test to predict a post-surgery patient’s risk of cancer recurrence and their response to chemotherapy in early-stage lung cancer. Its development pipeline includes TheraSure CNI Monitor, which is a blood-based test for immunotherapy monitoring, and TheraSure Transplant Monitor, a solid organ transplantation monitoring test. Its other DetermaIO, DetermaCNI, DetermaMx, Keytruda, Opdivo, Tecentriq and Imfinzi.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, OncoCyte Corp revenues increased from $1.2M to $7.7M. Net loss increased from $29.9M to $64.1M. Revenues reflect DetermaRx segment increase from $547K to $2.5M, Pharma Services segment increase from $669K to $1.5M, United States segment increase from $742K to $3.5M. Higher net loss reflects Fair Value Adjustments on Other Assets increase from $4M (income) to $27.3M (expense).