Trade Omnicom Group Inc. - OMC CFD

About Omnicom Group Inc.

Omnicom Group Inc. is a global marketing and corporate communications company. The Company provides advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services. The Company’s service includes investor relations, branding, marketing research, content marketing, media planning and buying, corporate social responsibility consulting, merchandising and point of sale, crisis communications, mobile marketing, custom publishing, multi-cultural marketing, data analytics, non-profit marketing, database management, organizational communications, digital/direct marketing, package design, digital transformation, product placement, entertainment, marketing, promotional marketing, graphic arts/digital imaging, instore design, interactive marketing, social media marketing, sales support, search engine marketing, shopper marketing and sports and event marketing.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Omnicom Group Inc. revenues increased 8% to $14.29B. Net income before extraordinary items increased 45% to $1.38B. Revenues reflect Advertising segment increase of 8% to $7.96B, Publicrelations segment increase of 7% to $1.39B, Europe segment increase of 17% to $4.22B, Asia-Pacific segment increase of 19% to $1.8B.

Equity composition

Common Stock $.15 Par, 04/11, 1B auth., 281,121,000 O/S., net of shs. in Treas. @ $4.99B. Insiders own 0.81%. 06/2007, 12/97, 12/95, 2-for-1 stock splits. 2/99 acq.of AMV basis is 1-for-.1347.