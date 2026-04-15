HomeMarketsSharesOmnicom Group Inc.

Trade Omnicom Group Inc. - OMC CFD

77.52+1.51%
The chart shows the OMC stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 77.52, a high of 77.44, and a low of 77.06.
Sell

76.96

Buy

77.52

0.56
Low: 77.06High: 77.44
Sellers:
0%
Buyers:
100%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.56
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021512 %
(-$4.30)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $$19,000.00

-0.02151%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.00071 %
(-$0.14)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $$19,000.00

-0.00071%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close76.35
Open77.06
1-Year Change2.08%
Day's Range77.06 - 77.44

Trade Omnicom Group Inc. - OMC CFD

About Omnicom Group Inc.

Omnicom Group Inc. is a global marketing and corporate communications company. The Company provides advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services. The Company’s service includes investor relations, branding, marketing research, content marketing, media planning and buying, corporate social responsibility consulting, merchandising and point of sale, crisis communications, mobile marketing, custom publishing, multi-cultural marketing, data analytics, non-profit marketing, database management, organizational communications, digital/direct marketing, package design, digital transformation, product placement, entertainment, marketing, promotional marketing, graphic arts/digital imaging, instore design, interactive marketing, social media marketing, sales support, search engine marketing, shopper marketing and sports and event marketing.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Omnicom Group Inc. revenues increased 8% to $14.29B. Net income before extraordinary items increased 45% to $1.38B. Revenues reflect Advertising segment increase of 8% to $7.96B, Publicrelations segment increase of 7% to $1.39B, Europe segment increase of 17% to $4.22B, Asia-Pacific segment increase of 19% to $1.8B.

Equity composition

Common Stock $.15 Par, 04/11, 1B auth., 281,121,000 O/S., net of shs. in Treas. @ $4.99B. Insiders own 0.81%. 06/2007, 12/97, 12/95, 2-for-1 stock splits. 2/99 acq.of AMV basis is 1-for-.1347.

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