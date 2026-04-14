Trade NSK Ltd. - 6471 CFD

About NSK Ltd.

NSK Ltd. is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacture and sale of bearings, automobile-related products and precision machinery products. The Company operates in two business segments. Industrial Machinery segment manufactures and sells bearings for general industries and precision equipment related products. Automotive segment manufactures and sells bearings, steering and automatic transmission parts for automobiles and auto parts manufacturers. The Company’s main products include ball bearings, hub unit bearings, tapered roller bearings, ball screws, linear guides, steering and electric power steering. The Company is also involved in the manufacture and sale of steel balls and the manufacture of machinery and equipment.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, NSK Ltd. revenues increased 19% to Y632.78B. Net income applicable to common stockholders totaled Y12.06B vs. loss of Y7.95B. Revenues reflect Other-Europe segment increase of 66% to Y4.04B, Other-America segment increase from Y326M to Y794M, Other-Other Asia segment increase of 41% to Y1.27B. Net Income reflects Industrial machinery segment income increase from Y2.5B to Y15.69B.

Equity composition

FY'99-FY'02 WAS were estimated. FY'04-'07 1&3Qs' WAS & O/S were estimated. FY'07 Q2 DWAS was estimated. FY'08 3Q DWAS & O/S were estimated and O/S=WAS. FY'08 Q2's reported DEPS=Y32.73. FY'08 1Q DWAS & O/S were estimated and O/S=WAS.FY'11 Q1&Q3 DWAS were estimated.