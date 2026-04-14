Trade New Fortress Energy - NFE CFD

About New Fortress Energy Inc

New Fortress Energy Inc. is an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, which is engaged in providing energy and development services. The Company operates through two segments: Terminals and Infrastructure and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment includes the entire production and delivery chain from natural gas procurement and liquefaction to logistics, shipping, facilities and conversion or development of natural gas-fired power generation. This segment includes all terminal operations in Jamaica, Puerto Rico and Brazil, including its interest in the Sergipe Power Plant. The Ships segment includes all vessels, which are leased to customers under long-term or spot arrangements, including the 25 years charter of Nanook with Centrais Eletricas de Sergipe S.A. (CELSE). The Company’s investment in Hilli LLC, owner and operator of the Hilli is also included in this segment.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, New Fortress Energy Inc revenues increased from $451.7M to $1.32B. Net income totaled $97.1M vs. loss of $182.1M. Revenues reflect Operating revenue increase from $318.3M to $930.8M, Other revenue increase of 21% to $161.2M. Net Income reflects Contract termination charges and loss on decrease from $124.1M (expense) to $0K, Other expense (income).