Trade Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. - 8306 CFD

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. is a Japan-based financial company. The Company operates through seven business segments. The Corporate & Retail segment provides services related to finance, real estate and securities agency to domestic individuals, small and medium sized companies. The Corporate Banking segment provides financial, real estate and securities agency services to Japanese companies in Japan and overseas. The Global CIB segment provides financial services to non-Japanese companies. The Global Commercial Banking segment provides financial services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses and small and medium-sized enterprises at foreign-owned commercial banks. The Trustee segment provides asset management and asset management services. The Market segment provides clients with foreign exchange, cash and securities services, market transactions and liquidity and cash management. The Other segment is engaged in the management business.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc interest income decreased 6% to Y1.887T. Net interest income after loan loss provision increased 38% to Y1.381T. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased 76% to Y1.07T. Net interest income after loan loss provision reflects Int.&Div.-Security increase of 23% to Y397.42B.

Equity composition

*3/07 earning adj. estimated. 10/2007, 1000-for-1 stock split. FY'08 Q1&3Q DWAS was estimated and BWAS was used as o/s. FY'08 Q1 WAS=o/s. reported EPS=Y14.63, FY'09 Q1 reported EPS=Y4.91, reported DEPS=Y4.87. All WAS are estimated. FY'04's EPS is adjusted.