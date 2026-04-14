Trade Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. - 8802 CFD

About Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. is engaged in the development of real estate, including office buildings, residential properties and commercial properties. The Building segment develops, leases, manages and operates office buildings, parking lots business, regional heating and cooling business. The Lifestyle Property segment develops, leases, operates and manages commercial facilities and distribution facilities. The Residential segment provides services, such as construction, sale, leasing and management of condominiums and detached houses. The Overseas segment develops, sells and manages real estate overseas. The Investment Management segment performs real estate investment management. The Hotel and Airport segment develops and operates hotel facilities and airport facilities. The Architectural Design and Engineering segment engages in the design and administration of construction and civil engineering projects. The Real Estate Services segment conducts real estate brokerage business.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd revenues increased 16% to Y904.57B. Net income applicable to common stockholders decreased 2% to Y87.14B. Revenues reflect Real estate business segment increase of 18% to Y562.71B, Investment management business segment increase of 66% to Y22.39B, Housing Business segment increase of 4% to Y213.01B. Dividend per share increased from Y12.00 to Y16.00.

Equity composition

FY'94-'02 all WAS were estimated. FY'04-'07 Q1 and Q3, WAS & O/S were estimated. 12/05: DPS was estimated. FY'08 3Q WAS & DWAS were estimated and WAS=O/S. FY'2010 Q1 DWAS was estimated. FY'2011 DWAS was estimated.