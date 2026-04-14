Trade Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation - 4188 CFD

About Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation is a Japan-based company engaged in the functional products, healthcare and materials business. The Company operates through four business segments. The Functional Products segment is involved in functional materials business and functional chemistry business. Products of functional materials business include electro-electric displays, high-performance films, high-performance molding materials, environment solutions and life solutions. Products of functional chemicals business include high functional polymers, high functional chemicals and new energy. The Chemicals segment is engaged in Methyl methacrylate (MMA) business, petrochemical business and carbon business. The Industrial Gas segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of industrial gas. The Healthcare segment offers pharmaceuticals, diagnosis products and clinical inspection services. The Company is also engaged in engineering businesses.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. revenues increased 23% to Y2.9T. Net income totaled Y122.13B vs. loss of Y47.83B. Revenues reflect Chemicals segment increase of 52% to Y921.84B, Functional Chemical segment increase of 14% to Y848.86B, Japan segment increase of 18% to Y1.54T, Asia segment increase of 25% to Y571.21B. Net Income reflects Impairment Loss decrease of 93% to Y8.01B (expense).

Equity composition

Common Stock No Par, 3/06, Unlim. Auth. 1,370,090,113 o/s, net of shares in Treas. @ Y120.12B. FY'05&06 Q3 WAS & O/S were estimated. FY'08's WAS & DWAS were estimated and WAS=O/S. FY'09 2Q,12q2,q3 DWAS was estimated.