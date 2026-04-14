Trade Mazda Motor Corporation - 7261 CFD

About Mazda Motor Corp

Mazda Motor Corporation is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacture and distribution of automobiles and automobile parts. The Company is also engaged in the distribution of used automobiles and special purpose vehicles, the transportation of automobiles and parts, the manufacture and distribution of machine tools, as well as automobile delivery inspection and bodywork business, among others. The Company operates through four business segments, including Japan, North America, Europe and the Others.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, Mazda Motor Corp revenues increased 10% to Y2.162T. Net income totaled Y29.43B vs. loss of Y78.25B. Revenues reflect Northern America segment increase of 13% to Y814.74B, Other Foriegn segment increase of 18% to Y393.59B, Europe segment increase of 14% to Y391.79B. Net Income reflects Japan segment income totaling Y56.78B vs. loss of Y72.31B, Other Foriegn segment income increase of 20% to Y12.49B.

Equity composition

FY'99-02 WAS & FY'03 dilution adjustment were estimated. FY'05 1Q & 3Q WAS & DPS & O/S were estimated. Fy'07 Q2 DWAS was estimated. FY'08 Q3 WAS & O/S were estimated. FY'09 2Q DWAS was estimated. FY'11 Q3 WAS was estimated.