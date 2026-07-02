Trade LTC Properties, Inc. - LTC

About LTC Properties Inc

LTC Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in seniors housing and health care properties through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint ventures, construction financing and structured finance solutions including preferred equity, bridge, mezzanine and unitranche lending. It invests in various properties, including skilled nursing centers (SNF), which provides restorative, rehabilitative and nursing care; Assisted living facilities (ALF), which serves people who require assistance with activities of daily living; Independent living facilities (ILF), also known as retirement communities or senior apartments, offers a community and numerous levels of service, such as laundry, housekeeping, dining options/meal plans, exercise and wellness programs, transportation, social, cultural and recreational activities, and others, and Memory care facilities (MC), offers specialized options for people with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, LTC Properties Inc revenues decreased 3% to $155.3M. Net income applicable to common stockholders decreased 42% to $55.4M. Revenues reflect NAREIT FFO - Per Share - Basic - Total decrease of 9% to $2.2, NAREIT FFO - Per Share - Diluted - Total decrease of 9% to $2.2, Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio, Total decrease of 10% to 4.4, Rental income decrease of 4% to $121.1M.

Equity composition

Common Stock $.01 Par, 04/11, 45M auth., 30,334,574 issd. Insiders & strategic holders own 3.38% . IPO 8/92, 7.5M shs.@$10 by Natwest Sec. PO 3/94, 4.8M shs. @ $13.25 by Natwest Sec. PO 1/97 1M shs. @ $17.75 by Morgan Keegan & Co.Preferred Stock $.01 Par,3/10, 15M auth., 7,932,000 issd.