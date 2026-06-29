Trade Lithia Motors Inc - LAD

About Lithia Motors Inc

Lithia Motors, Inc. is a provider of personal transportation solutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors and Ford. The Import segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured primarily by Toyota, Honda, Subaru, Nissan, Hyundai, Volkswagen, Kia, and Mazda. The Luxury segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Lexus, Acura, Porsche, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mini, Infiniti, Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini, McLaren, and Pagani. It offers a range of products and services, such as vehicle ownership lifecycle, including new and used vehicles, finance and insurance products, and automotive repair and maintenance. It offers 40 brands of new vehicles and all brands of used vehicles in 278 stores in North America.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Lithia Motors Inc revenues increased 74% to $22.83B. Net income increased from $470.3M to $1.06B. Revenues reflect Import segment increase of 78% to $9.69B, Comp. Store Sales-Used Vehicle increase from 6 to 40%, Comp. Store Sales (Value) - UV increase of 40% to $5.38B, Value of Retail Sales - New Vehicle increase of 65% to $11.2B.

Equity composition

Class A Common no Par, 03/11, 100M auth., 22,571,272 issd., Insiders own 2.71%. IPO: 12/96, 2.5M shares @ $11 by FurmanSelz. PO 5/98, 3M shs. @ $14.50 by Furman Selz. PO 2/02, 5M shares (4M by Co.) @ $18.25 by Morgan Stanley. Class B no Par, 10/10, 25M auth., 3,762,231 o/s.,