Trade Limbach Holdings - LMB

About Limbach Holdings Inc

Limbach Holdings, Inc. is an integrated building systems solutions firm. The Company is focused on the design, modular prefabrication, installation, management and maintenance of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), mechanical, electrical, plumbing and controls systems. The Company operates through two segments: General Contractor Relationships (GCR) and Owner Direct Relationships (ODR). The GCR segment manages new construction or renovation projects that involve HVAC, plumbing or electrical services awarded to the Company by general contractors or construction managers. The ODR segment provides maintenance or service on HVAC, plumbing or electrical systems, building controls and specialty contracting projects direct to, or assigned by, building owners or property managers. The Company operates in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Midwest and Southwestern regions of the United States.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Limbach Holdings Inc revenues decreased 14% to $490.4M. Net income increased 16% to $6.7M. Revenues reflect General Contractor Relationships segment decrease of 21% to $350M. Net income reflects General Contractor Relationships segment income increase of 6% to $7.9M. Basic Earnings per Share excluding Extraordinary Items decreased from $0.74 to $0.67.