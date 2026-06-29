Trade Lear - LEA

About Lear Corporation

Lear Corporation (Lear) is a designer and manufacturer of automotive seating and electrical distribution systems and related components. It operates through two segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, development, engineering and manufacturing of complete seat systems, seat subsystems and key seat components. The E-Systems segment consists of the design, development, engineering and manufacturing of complete electrical distribution and connection systems, and electronic systems. The Company also offers software that includes cybersecurity, advanced vehicle positioning for automated and autonomous driving applications and full capabilities in both dedicated short-range communication and cellular protocols for vehicle connectivity. Its software offerings include embedded control software and cloud and mobile device-based software and services. The Company’s customers are automotive original equipment manufacturers and operates facilities globally.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Lear Corporation revenues increased 13% to $19.26B. Net income increased from $158.5M to $373.9M. Revenues reflect Seating segment increase of 13% to $14.41B, E-Systems segment increase of 12% to $4.85B. Net income benefited from Other income increase from $17M to $65.3M (income), Restructuring cost in COGS decrease of 38% to $75.6M (expense). Dividend per share increased from $1.27 to $2.29.

Equity composition

Common Stock $.005 Par, 04/11, 300M auth., 105,606,842 issd., less 869,980 shs. in Treas. @ $41.8M. Insiders own 0.22%. Pref Stock auth 100M., 10,896,250 issd.,less shs. in 1,014,947 shs. in Treas @ cost. 03/11, 2-for-1 stock split.