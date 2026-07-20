HomeMarkets overviewSharesLas Vegas Sands Corp

Trade Las Vegas Sands Corp - LVS CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-07-20T19:47:20+00:00
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.12
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021401 %
(-$4.28)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $$19,000.00

-0.02140%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.000821 %
(-$0.16)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $$19,000.00

-0.00082%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close45.27
Open45.24
1-Year Change-6.95%
Day's Range45.19 - 45.84

Trade Las Vegas Sands Corp - LVS

Las Vegas Sands is a developer and operator of world-class integrated resorts. These resorts offer luxury hospotality, gaming, entertainment and dining services. The company also operates facilities for MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Convention and Exhibition) tourism. Today, the Las Vegas Sands Corporation is expanding its presence worldwide, operating business, leisure property and resorts in Las Vegas, Macao, Bethlehem (Pennsylvania) and Singapore. With a team of 51,000 employees globally, the company provides best-in-class hospitality services to a variety of customers every day.
 
Las Vegas Sands trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the LVS ticker. View the most current LVS share price chart and tap into the LVS finance at Capital.com.

Latest shares articles

Diginex Stock Forecast
Diginex stock forecast: Resulticks funding deadline extended
Diginex is a technology company focused on ESG and RegTech services, with recent updates centred on its proposed Resulticks acquisition and leadership changes. Explore third-party DGNX price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
11:58, 14 July 2026
Vinci stock forecast
Vinci stock forecast: Third-party price targets
VINCI announced a German heavy-vehicle charging contract on 9 July 2026, adding to recent corporate updates as Vinci shares traded near €119.42. Explore third-party DG price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
11:39, 14 July 2026
Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Forecast | Share Capital and Articles Update
Intesa Sanpaolo stock forecast | share capital and articles update
Intesa Sanpaolo is an Italian banking group listed on Borsa Italiana, with July 2026 updates to its share capital and Articles of Association in focus. Explore third-party ISP price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
10:25, 8 July 2026
Fincantieri Stock Forecast | €600m Underwater Tech Deal
Fincantieri stock forecast: €600m underwater tech deal
Fincantieri is an Italian shipbuilder listed in Milan, with recent focus on its planned €600m underwater technology acquisitions. Explore third-party FCT price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
09:59, 8 July 2026
Related News
GlobeNewswireEurope
14:40 (UTC), 17 July 2026
Turning Stone Resort Casino Celebrates Grand Opening of New Luxury Hotel, The Crescent, and Fine-Dining Restaurant, Salt
GlobeNewswireEurope
14:40 (UTC), 17 July 2026
Turning Stone Resort Casino Celebrates Grand Opening of New Luxury Hotel, The Crescent, and Fine-Dining Restaurant, Salt
Reuters NewsEurope
10:22 (UTC), 17 July 2026
Casino earnings put focus on dealmaking amid slower sector growth
Public TechnologiesEurope
22:00 (UTC), 15 July 2026
Las Vegas Sands to report Q2 results after market close
ACCESS NewswireEurope
13:35 (UTC), 8 July 2026
Advancing Small and Medium Businesses: Sands China Empowers Macao Entrepreneurs to Achieve Success

User feedback and ratings

2025-07-01
V***** F******* N***** S****

Great customer service I got to say that. They helped get my account back very fast, after i logged myself out by losing my old email, it was so fast you wouldn’t believe it thank you once again.

2025-06-30
B******

Everything worked as expected from the 1 day. I didn’t have to search how to use the platform, it’s intuitive. The support chat was there when I had a tiny issue.

2025-06-27
G** G******

Capital.com has been great for both learning and trading. The app is clean, fast, and packed with useful tools. Customer support has been solid too. Definitely recommended for beginners and active traders alike.

2025-06-24
R**************

I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!

2025-06-19
d*********

I would like to express a huge thank you to Evgeniya Logvinovich, customer service manager. For your attention and heartfelt attitude to your clients.❤️

2025-06-19
f*********

I am extremely happy with this broker. Great spreads, good selection of instruments, well coded toolbox.

2025-05-29
C*********

Love the TV integration. Makes traders life smooth and comfortable.

2025-05-24
R**************

I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!

2025-05-20
G****

I’d been paper trading for 2yrs now, went live and this platform is easy for beginners to understand and navigate all important tools to execute all that I learned. Earning now!

2025-04-29
d******

This application is perfect.. simple, easy to use, run smoothly and fast and it has an accurate graphics.. be careful to use only one credit card and one bank account to prevent any withdrawal problem.. overnight fees and spread variation will be repaid for you by the next month.. I used many application but this is the best one

2025-02-06
N***** B***

User friendly app & interface and good support team. Funds transfer ease & Leverage is an advantage but crypto is highly risky be responsible of your loss limits and risks appetite.

2025-06-29
p*******

Capital is really great to be used on start, also beginner friendly broker! Great costumer support and it is quick!

Showing our 4 & 5 star reviews. The specific details of the user have been intentionally anonymised to safeguard their privacy pursuant to GDPR requirements.

4.6
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
Ratings and Reviews
4.6
4.6

Ready to join a leading broker?

1. Create your account2. Make your first deposit3. Start trading