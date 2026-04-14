Trade Keyence Corporation - 6861 CFD

About KEYENCE CORPORATION

KEYENCE CORPORATION is a Japan-based manufacturing company mainly engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of automatic controlling equipment, measuring instrument, information equipment and other electronic application equipment, as well as related systems. Its products include sensors, meters, projectors, image processing devices, programmable logic controllers and touch panels, among others. In addition, the Company is also engaged in the real estate, advertising and marketing businesses through its subsidiaries.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 20 December 2021, KEYENCE CORPORATION revenues increased 45% to Y545.33B. Net income increased 65% to Y218.41B. Revenues reflect an increase in demand for the Company's products and services due to favorable market conditions. Net income benefited from Foreign exchange gains increase from Y781M to Y2.2B (income), NOP Miscellaneous income increase of 48% to Y1.21B (income).

Equity composition

FY'06 1Q's WAS & o/s are estimated. 03/2006,1.1-for-1 stock split.FY'99 financials are unconsolidated.FY'99-03 WAS were estimated.3/2003 &5/2000,1.1-for-1 stock splits.The Company changed FYE from March to June during FY'04.FY'08 & 09 Q1 & Q3 WAS&DWAS were estimated & used as o/s. 03/2006 & 03/2009 & 03/2012, 1.1-for-1 stock split.