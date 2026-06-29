HomeMarkets overviewSharesJones Lang LaSalle Incorporated

Trade Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated - JLL CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-06-29T19:48:01+00:00
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.48
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021485 %
(-$4.30)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $$19,000.00

-0.02149%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.000738 %
(-$0.15)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $$19,000.00

-0.00074%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close314.72
Open309.88
1-Year Change26.82%
Day's Range306.93 - 314.49

Trade Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated - JLL

About Jones Lang LaSalle Inc

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) is a professional services company specializing in real estate and investment management. The Company operates through four business segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific. The Company offers services for the needs of real estate owners, occupiers and investors. It provides its clients with a range of services on a local, regional and global scale. Its real estate services include leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, consulting, valuations, and digital solutions services locally, regionally and globally. LaSalle offers clients with real estate investment products and services, such as private investments in multiple real estate property types, including office, industrial, healthcare and multifamily residential. LaSalle enables clients to invest in separate accounts focused on public real estate equities.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc revenues increased 17% to $19.37B. Net income increased from $402.5M to $961.6M. Revenues reflect Americas segment increase of 19% to $11.89B, Asia Pacific segment increase of 14% to $3.5B, EMEA segment increase of 12% to $3.48B, Americas segment increase of 34% to $5.85B, EMEA segment increase of 15% to $2.74B, Asia/Pacific segment increase of 13% to $1.96B.

Equity composition

Common Stock $.01 Par, 4/11, 100M auth., 42,927,323 issd. Insiders & Stakeholder owns 1.08%. IPO 7/97, 4M shs. @$23 byMorgan Stanley. *3/99, Co. merged w/Jones Lang Wooton AND changed its name from LaSalle Partners, Inc.

Latest shares articles

Stellantis stock forecast: Wayve-Uber robotaxi deal
Stellantis is a Milan-listed automaker, with recent developments including a non-binding robotaxi agreement with Wayve and Uber. Explore third-party STLAM price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
14:11, 25 June 2026
AMD stock forecast: Advancing AI event, Q2 earnings
AMD is a US semiconductor company whose shares have drawn attention from AI data centre demand and its upcoming ‘Advancing AI 2026’ event in July. Explore third-party Advanced Micro Devices price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
14:32, 23 June 2026
Federal Reserve Building
Market Mondays: Warsh’s first Fed meeting sets the tone for a new era
Markets adapt to the new Federal Reserve under Warsh leadership as he offers little information in regards to forward guidance.
11:34, 22 June 2026
Stellantis stock forecast: FaSTLAne 2030 plan
Stellantis is a global automaker whose 2026 outlook is shaped by its FaSTLAne 2030 plan, Q1 shipment growth and higher US tariffs on EU auto imports. Explore third-party STLAM price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
14:22, 16 June 2026
Related News
Public TechnologiesEurope
6 hours ago
JLL arranges $15.25 million acquisition loan for Naples office complex Collier Place I & II
ZawyaEurope
13 hours ago
PRESSR: JLL appointed as exclusive leasing agent for Olayan Financing Company’s Al Bustan Business Park
Public TechnologiesEurope
03:11 (UTC), 26 June 2026
JLL arranges five-year fixed-rate acquisition loan for Apricus Realty’s Houston IOS site
Public TechnologiesEurope
13:01 (UTC), 25 June 2026
JLL schedules second-quarter earnings conference call and webcast
Public TechnologiesEurope
17:45 (UTC), 24 June 2026
Broadshore Capital Partners closes $32.1 million senior multifamily bridge loan in Huntsville, Alabama
ZawyaEurope
15:08 (UTC), 23 June 2026
PRESSR: Mike Thompson appointed as CEO of FMTECH
ZawyaEurope
13:35 (UTC), 17 June 2026
PRESSR: Havelock One advances in next major KSA development - The Avenues - Khobar
ZawyaEurope
13:14 (UTC), 17 June 2026
PRESSR: Knowledge Economic City showcases Madinah's investment proposition to global capital
Public TechnologiesEurope
15:26 (UTC), 16 June 2026
JLL director Larry Quinlan disposes of 402 common shares for $121,295.86
ZawyaEurope
06:51 (UTC), 15 June 2026
PRESSR: National Center for Privatization and JLL join World Sport 360 Summit

User feedback and ratings

2025-07-01
V***** F******* N***** S****

Great customer service I got to say that. They helped get my account back very fast, after i logged myself out by losing my old email, it was so fast you wouldn’t believe it thank you once again.

2025-06-30
B******

Everything worked as expected from the 1 day. I didn’t have to search how to use the platform, it’s intuitive. The support chat was there when I had a tiny issue.

2025-06-27
G** G******

Capital.com has been great for both learning and trading. The app is clean, fast, and packed with useful tools. Customer support has been solid too. Definitely recommended for beginners and active traders alike.

2025-06-24
R**************

I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!

2025-06-19
d*********

I would like to express a huge thank you to Evgeniya Logvinovich, customer service manager. For your attention and heartfelt attitude to your clients.❤️

2025-06-19
f*********

I am extremely happy with this broker. Great spreads, good selection of instruments, well coded toolbox.

2025-05-29
C*********

Love the TV integration. Makes traders life smooth and comfortable.

2025-05-24
R**************

I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!

2025-05-20
G****

I’d been paper trading for 2yrs now, went live and this platform is easy for beginners to understand and navigate all important tools to execute all that I learned. Earning now!

2025-04-29
d******

This application is perfect.. simple, easy to use, run smoothly and fast and it has an accurate graphics.. be careful to use only one credit card and one bank account to prevent any withdrawal problem.. overnight fees and spread variation will be repaid for you by the next month.. I used many application but this is the best one

2025-02-06
N***** B***

User friendly app & interface and good support team. Funds transfer ease & Leverage is an advantage but crypto is highly risky be responsible of your loss limits and risks appetite.

2025-06-29
p*******

Capital is really great to be used on start, also beginner friendly broker! Great costumer support and it is quick!

Showing our 4 & 5 star reviews. The specific details of the user have been intentionally anonymised to safeguard their privacy pursuant to GDPR requirements.

4.6
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
4.6

Ready to join a leading broker?

1. Create your account2. Make your first deposit3. Start trading