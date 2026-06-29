Trade Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated - JLL

About Jones Lang LaSalle Inc

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) is a professional services company specializing in real estate and investment management. The Company operates through four business segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific. The Company offers services for the needs of real estate owners, occupiers and investors. It provides its clients with a range of services on a local, regional and global scale. Its real estate services include leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, consulting, valuations, and digital solutions services locally, regionally and globally. LaSalle offers clients with real estate investment products and services, such as private investments in multiple real estate property types, including office, industrial, healthcare and multifamily residential. LaSalle enables clients to invest in separate accounts focused on public real estate equities.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc revenues increased 17% to $19.37B. Net income increased from $402.5M to $961.6M. Revenues reflect Americas segment increase of 19% to $11.89B, Asia Pacific segment increase of 14% to $3.5B, EMEA segment increase of 12% to $3.48B, Americas segment increase of 34% to $5.85B, EMEA segment increase of 15% to $2.74B, Asia/Pacific segment increase of 13% to $1.96B.

Equity composition

Common Stock $.01 Par, 4/11, 100M auth., 42,927,323 issd. Insiders & Stakeholder owns 1.08%. IPO 7/97, 4M shs. @$23 byMorgan Stanley. *3/99, Co. merged w/Jones Lang Wooton AND changed its name from LaSalle Partners, Inc.