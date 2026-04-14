Trade Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. - 9201 CFD

About Japan Airlines Co Ltd

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based company principally engaged in aviation business. The Company ins involved in the regular and irregular air transportation business for international and domestic passengers and cargo, aircraft use business, as well as other incidental or related businesses, such as the provision of airport passenger services, ground handling, maintenance, freight, passenger sales and airport peripheral business. The Company is also involved in the travel planning and sales business which includes planning sales, airline seat sales, baggage delivery, system development and operation, provision of ticketing system for travel industry, as well as credit card business for travels by air transport.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, Japan Airlines Co Ltd revenues increased 40% to Y498.48B. Net loss applicable to common stockholders decreased 40% to Y128.32B. Revenues reflect Air Transportation Business segment increase of 53% to Y445.03B, Revenue Passengers-International increase of 43% to 354K. Lower net loss reflects Depreciation expense and impairment loss decrease of 34% to Y89.33B (expense).

Equity composition

02/2010, Company delisted from exchange. IPO on 2012/09/19, anticipated IPO on 175,000,000 shares @ Y3,790 per share by Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.