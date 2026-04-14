Trade Isuzu Motors Limited - 7202 CFD

About Isuzu Motors Ltd

ISUZU MOTORS LIMITED is a Japan-based automobile manufacturer. The Company is mainly engaged in the manufacture and sales of automobiles, components and industrial engines, as well as the provision of logistics related services. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of commercial vehicles and light commercial vehicles (LCVs), such as large-sized trucks, buses, small-sized trucks and pick-up trucks, as well as automobile components and industrial engines.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, Isuzu Motors Ltd revenues increased 36% to Y1.784T. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased from Y28.48B to Y104.67B. Revenues reflect an increase in demand for the Company's products and services due to favorable market conditions. Net income benefited from Loss on COVID-19 decrease of 97% to Y103M (expense), NOP Equity Gain increase from Y2.26B to Y4.96B (income).

Equity composition

Up to FY'02 WAS were estimated. 12/02, 619.017M shs. Extinction. FY'04-'06 1&3Q WAS & O/S were estimated.FY'08 Q1&Q3 WAS and O/S were estimated.