Trade Invesco - IVZ

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. (Invesco) is an independent investment management firm. Invesco serves the retail and institutional markets within the investment management industry in the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific in approximately 110 countries. It offers a range of investment strategies across asset classes, investment styles, and geographies. The Company's asset classes include money market, balanced, equity, fixed income and alternatives. Its asset management capabilities include mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), separately managed accounts (SMAs), model portfolios, indexing and insurance solutions, individual savings accounts (ISA), investment companies with variable capital (ICVC), unit investment trusts (UIT), and variable insurance funds. Invesco's client base includes public and private entities, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions and sovereign wealth funds.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Invesco Ltd. revenues increased 12% to $6.89B. Net income applicable to common stockholders excluding extraordinary items increased from $524.1M to $1.39B. Revenues reflect Americas segment increase of 14% to $5.17B, EMEA ex UK (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) segment increase of 12% to $724.8M. Net income benefited from Other gains and losses of CIP increase from $32.1M to $390M (income).

Equity composition

Common Shs. $0.20 Par, 06/11, 1.05B auth., 500,376,739 issd., less 49,500,000 of shs. in Treas. @ $1203.5M. Insiders control approx. 1.47%. IPO: N/A. PO: 4/98, 76.5M shs. @ $116byGoldman, Sachs & Co.05/07, Name Changed from Amvescap Plc.12/07, Name Changed from Invesco PLC (ADR).