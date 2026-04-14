HomeMarketsSharesInpex Corporation

Trade Inpex Corporation - 1605 CFD

4182.48-2.18%
The chart shows the 1605 stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 4182.48, a high of 4330.66, and a low of 4094.59.
Sell

4163.52

Buy

4182.48

18.96
Low: 4094.59High: 4330.66
Sellers:
0%
Buyers:
100%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread18.96
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
¥1,000
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.013047 %
(-¥3)

Trade size with leverage ~ ¥20,000

Money from leverage ~ $¥19,000

-0.01305%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
¥1,000
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.009176 %
(-¥2)

Trade size with leverage ~ ¥20,000

Money from leverage ~ $¥19,000

-0.00918%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyJPY
Min traded quantity1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeJapan
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close4120.87
Open4330.66
1-Year Change144.45%
Day's Range4094.59 - 4330.66

Trade Inpex Corporation - 1605 CFD

About Inpex Corp

Inpex Corp is a Japan-based company principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas products, as well as the investment and financing for companies doing these businesses. The Company operates in five regional segments. The Company is engaged in the production of oil and natural gas products in Japan, Asia and Oceania such as Indonesia, Australia and East Timor, Eurasia (Europe and NIS countries) such as Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, the Middle East and Africa such as UAE, as well as the Americas. The Japan segment is also engaged in the purchase and sale of natural gas and petroleum products.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Inpex Corp revenues increased 61% to Y1.244T. Net income totaled Y223.05B vs. loss of Y111.7B. Revenues reflect an increase in demand for the Company's products and services due to favorable market conditions. Net Income reflects Impairment loss decrease of 93% to Y14.17B (expense), NOP Other Non-Ops.Income increase of 61% to Y27.27B (income), NOP Interest Expense decrease of 28% to Y13.75B (expense).

Equity composition

FY'08 1Q WAS was estimated and used for O/S. 6/07 reported EPS was 16,352.49.FY'08 Q3 reported EPS=Y49741.34 & DEPS. FY'08 4Q WAS was estimated to reflect reported EPS. FY'08 1Q reported EPS&DEPS=Y16352.49.FY'09 1Q reported EPS&DEPS=Y21123.86. 10/2008, Company name changed from INPEX Holdings Inc.

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