Trade Inpex Corporation - 1605 CFD

About Inpex Corp

Inpex Corp is a Japan-based company principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas products, as well as the investment and financing for companies doing these businesses. The Company operates in five regional segments. The Company is engaged in the production of oil and natural gas products in Japan, Asia and Oceania such as Indonesia, Australia and East Timor, Eurasia (Europe and NIS countries) such as Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, the Middle East and Africa such as UAE, as well as the Americas. The Japan segment is also engaged in the purchase and sale of natural gas and petroleum products.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Inpex Corp revenues increased 61% to Y1.244T. Net income totaled Y223.05B vs. loss of Y111.7B. Revenues reflect an increase in demand for the Company's products and services due to favorable market conditions. Net Income reflects Impairment loss decrease of 93% to Y14.17B (expense), NOP Other Non-Ops.Income increase of 61% to Y27.27B (income), NOP Interest Expense decrease of 28% to Y13.75B (expense).

Equity composition

FY'08 1Q WAS was estimated and used for O/S. 6/07 reported EPS was 16,352.49.FY'08 Q3 reported EPS=Y49741.34 & DEPS. FY'08 4Q WAS was estimated to reflect reported EPS. FY'08 1Q reported EPS&DEPS=Y16352.49.FY'09 1Q reported EPS&DEPS=Y21123.86. 10/2008, Company name changed from INPEX Holdings Inc.