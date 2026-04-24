Trade HP - HPQ CFD
HP Inc. is an American technology company with their head office in Palo Alto, California. The company specialises in hardware and software development and delivers related services to big and small businesses. A special division, HP Labs, is engaged in creating innovative solutions and improving the latest technologies (3D printing, etc.). Their portfolio of marketed products includes laptops, ENVY printers, TouchSmart desktops, monitors, workstations, Omni tablets, secure printing software and so on.
HP stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the HPQ ticker. For more HP Inc stock news and the latest HPQ stock price, follow Capital.com.