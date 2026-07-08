HomeMarkets overviewSharesHirata Corporation

Trade Hirata Corporation - HIRATA CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-07-08T06:05:49+00:00
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread7.7
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
¥1,000
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.013747 %
(-¥3)

Trade size with leverage ~ ¥20,000

Money from leverage ~ $¥19,000

-0.01375%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
¥1,000
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.008476 %
(-¥2)

Trade size with leverage ~ ¥20,000

Money from leverage ~ $¥19,000

-0.00848%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyJPY
Min traded quantity1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeJapan
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close2962.1
Open2868.3
1-Year Change0.59%
Day's Range2843.3 - 2944.5

Trade Hirata Corporation - HIRATA

Hirata Corporation

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User feedback and ratings

2025-07-01
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4.6
Ratings and Reviews
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Ratings and Reviews
4.6
4.6

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