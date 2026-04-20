HomeMarketsSharesHDFC Bank Limited

Trade HDFC Bank Limited - HDB CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-20 19:47:38
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.11
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021568 %
(-$4.31)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $$19,000.00

-0.02157%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.000654 %
(-$0.13)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $$19,000.00

-0.00065%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close27.47
Open26.38
1-Year Change-63.42%
Day's Range26.24 - 26.52

Trade HDFC Bank Limited - HDB CFD

About HDFC Bank Limited

HDFC Bank Limited (the Bank) is an India-based private sector bank. The Bank caters to a range of banking services covering commercial and investment banking on the wholesale side and transactional/ branch banking on the retail side. The Bank's Treasury segment primarily consists of net interest earnings from the Bank's investment portfolio, money market borrowing and lending, gains or losses on investment operations and on account of trading in foreign exchange and derivative contracts. The Retail Banking segment serves retail customers through the Bank's branch network and other channels. The Wholesale Banking segment provides loans, non-fund facilities and transaction services to large corporates, emerging corporates, public sector units, government bodies, financial institutions and medium scale enterprises. The Other Banking Operations segment includes income from Para banking activities, such as credit cards, debit cards and third-party product distribution, among others.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, HDFC Bank Limited interest income increased 5% to RS1.004T. Net interest income after loan loss provision increased 14% to RS431.1B. Net income increased 18% to RS276.1B. Net interest income after loan loss provision reflects Interest&Dividend-Invest Sec AFS/HTM increase of 14% to RS193.95B, Interest / discount on advances / bills increase of 3% to RS783.52B.

Equity composition

07/2011, 5-for-1 Stock split.

Latest shares articles

Person using a laptop displaying the Palantir logo on the screen
Palantir stock forecast: Tariff pressure, Pentagon AI role
Palantir Technologies is a US software company whose recent price action has reflected both broader tech market weakness and continued focus on its AI, commercial growth and defence contracts. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party PLTR price targets.
13 hours ago
Smartphone displaying Intel logo placed on a laptop keyboard
Intel stock forecast: Q4 earnings beat, 18A reconsidered
Intel is a US semiconductor company that reported stronger-than-expected Q4 2025 results and is due to publish Q1 2026 earnings on 23 April, with investors also tracking progress on its 18A node. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party INTC price targets.
09:09, 16 April 2026
Tesla logo displayed on a red sign outdoors
Tesla stock forecast: Q1 deliveries miss estimates
Tesla reported Q1 2026 deliveries of 358,023 vehicles on 2 April, below consensus, while investors also weighed inventory growth and plans for lower-cost EV models, including a new SUV. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party TSLA price targets.
07:02, 16 April 2026
Smartphone displaying Amazon logo placed on a desk
Amazon stock forecast: Jassy flags tariff cost pressures
Amazon.com faces tariff-related cost pressures in 2026, after Andy Jassy said in January that higher import costs were starting to feed through to some product prices. Explore third-party AMZN price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
13:31, 15 April 2026
Related News
Public TechnologiesEurope
10 hours ago
HDFC Bank FY26 profit after tax rises 10.9% to ₹ 746.7 billion
Reuters NewsEurope
11 hours ago
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares end little changed ahead of Mideast ceasefire deadline
Reuters NewsEurope
13 hours ago
India's SBI leads state banks to 1-month high, on track to add $3.6 bln in market value
Reuters NewsEurope
14 hours ago
India stocks, rupee, bonds, swaps, call at 1:05 p.m. IST
Reuters NewsEurope
14 hours ago
India stocks, rupee, bonds, swaps, call at 1:05 p.m. IST
Reuters NewsEurope
14 hours ago
SBI leads Nifty PSU to one-month highs, on track to add $3.6 billion in market value
Reuters NewsEurope
16 hours ago
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares muted on Mideast ceasefire uncertainty
Reuters NewsEurope
17 hours ago
Street View: HDFC Bank's quarterly results flag ongoing NIM pressures; deposits rise
Public TechnologiesEurope
17 hours ago
HDFC Bank executive director Bhavesh Zaveri retires effective April 18
Public TechnologiesEurope
17 hours ago
HDFC Bank proposes final dividend of INR 13 per share for FY26

Read our reviews to find out more about us

Read the feedback from our clients, whatever their experience level.
2025-07-01
V***** F******* N***** S****

Great customer service I got to say that. They helped get my account back very fast, after i logged myself out by losing my old email, it was so fast you wouldn’t believe it thank you once again.

2025-06-30
B******

Everything worked as expected from the 1 day. I didn’t have to search how to use the platform, it’s intuitive. The support chat was there when I had a tiny issue.

2025-06-27
G** G******

Capital.com has been great for both learning and trading. The app is clean, fast, and packed with useful tools. Customer support has been solid too. Definitely recommended for beginners and active traders alike.

2025-06-24
R**************

I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!

2025-06-19
d*********

I would like to express a huge thank you to Evgeniya Logvinovich, customer service manager. For your attention and heartfelt attitude to your clients.❤️

2025-06-19
f*********

I am extremely happy with this broker. Great spreads, good selection of instruments, well coded toolbox.

2025-05-29
C*********

Love the TV integration. Makes traders life smooth and comfortable.

2025-05-24
R**************

I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!

2025-05-20
G****

I’d been paper trading for 2yrs now, went live and this platform is easy for beginners to understand and navigate all important tools to execute all that I learned. Earning now!

2025-04-29
d******

This application is perfect.. simple, easy to use, run smoothly and fast and it has an accurate graphics.. be careful to use only one credit card and one bank account to prevent any withdrawal problem.. overnight fees and spread variation will be repaid for you by the next month.. I used many application but this is the best one

2025-02-06
N***** B***

User friendly app & interface and good support team. Funds transfer ease & Leverage is an advantage but crypto is highly risky be responsible of your loss limits and risks appetite.

2025-06-29
p*******

Capital is really great to be used on start, also beginner friendly broker! Great costumer support and it is quick!

Showing our 4 & 5 star reviews. The specific details of the user have been intentionally anonymised to safeguard their privacy pursuant to GDPR requirements.

4.8
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
4.6

Ready to join a leading broker?

Join our community of traders worldwide
1. Create your account2. Make your first deposit3. Start trading