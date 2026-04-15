Trade Gen Digital Inc. - GEN CFD
Symantec Corporation (SYM) is an American company that delivers security products, services and solutions. Founded in April 1982, the company focuses on protecting, managing and controlling data risks. Symantec caters to retail clients, companies and governments. It is headquartered in Mountain View, California, and employs staff in more than 35 countries worldwide. Symantec went public through an IPO on 23 June 1989 and is traded on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange. The company is a member of the S&P 500 stock market index. Connect to the latest Symantec news and view the most current Symantec share price chart for a better Symantec share price prediction.