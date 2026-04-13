Trade Evonik Industries AG - EVK CFD

About Evonik Industries AG

Evonik Industries AG (Evonik) is a Germany-based specialty chemicals company that operates in four segments: The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, mainly for use in consumer goods for daily needs and food, as well as nutrition for animal food and healthcare products; the Resource Efficiency segment offers material solutions for environment-friendly and energy-efficient products used in the automotive, adhesives and construction industries, among others; the Performance Materials segment produces polymer materials and their intermediates, mainly for the rubber, plastics and agriculture sectors, and the Services segment comprises site management, utilities and waste management, as well as technical, process technology, engineering and logistics services for the chemicals segments and external customers at the Company's sites. Its majority shareholder is RAG Stiftung.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Evonik Industries AG revenues increased 23% to EUR14.96B. Net income before extraordinary items increased 53% to EUR748M. Revenues reflect Performance Materials segment increase of 47% to EUR2.91B, Smart Materials segment increase of 21% to EUR3.92B, Europe ,Middle East ,Africa segment increase of 25% to EUR7.36B, Asia/Pacific segment increase of 20% to EUR3.41B.

Equity composition

09/2007, Company name changed from RAG AG. Company has withdrawn its IPO. 07/2009, Company Re-activated.